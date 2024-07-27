Team Ghana dazzles at Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony with stunning attire

Leading the team of seven athletes was Joseph Paul Amoah, proudly carrying the Ghanaian flag. The athletes donned brightly coloured smocks known as "Batakari," a traditional garment worn by the people of the Northern Region of Ghana.

This striking choice of clothing not only highlighted Ghana's cultural heritage but also brought a splash of colour and vibrancy to the global stage.

Team Ghana Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Batakari, also known as Fugu or smock, is a handwoven garment made from thick cotton fabric, typically adorned with intricate patterns and bright colours.

It is an important cultural symbol among the northern tribes of Ghana, including the Dagomba, Mamprusi, and Frafra. The smock is traditionally worn during significant events and ceremonies, symbolising unity, strength, and cultural pride.

Team Ghana's choice to wear Batakari at the opening ceremony was a nod to their roots and an opportunity to showcase their rich cultural heritage to the world. The smocks, with their distinctive patterns and vibrant hues, stood out amidst the sea of more conventional sportswear, earning admiration and applause from spectators.

Ghana will be represented by eight athletes in this year's Olympics, competing in events such as the high jump and swimming.

Paris olympics Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was their entrance into the traditional Batakari that left a lasting impression, symbolising not only their sporting spirit but also their deep connection to their cultural traditions.

The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony was a grand celebration of global unity and cultural diversity, and Team Ghana's representation in their traditional Batakari was a testament to the beauty and uniqueness of African heritage.