The actor and politician is giving style influencers in Ghana a run for their money.

In a picture posted on his Instagram page, John Dumelo was pictured in a colourful Agbada outfit styled by Black and Phamous.

What makes his look outstanding is his shaved face. We know John to have some moustache accompanied by his beard but he surprised us by shaving them off.

Captioned “Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look a little bit harder,” John gave us another colourful Kaftan outfit that perfectly matches his look.

Check out his look and share your thoughts with us.

John Dumelo