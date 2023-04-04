Popcorn: 5 reasons this snack is super healthy

Popcorn is a whole grain that is rich in fibre and is a powerful antioxidant. It reduces the chances of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

Keep reading to learn the correct way to make popcorn to enhance your health.

Maintains weight

Popcorn is low in calories and can prevent you from gaining weight. They can keep you fuller for longer and end your cravings without adding weight to your body. However, popcorn might lead to weight gain if you prepare it in an unhealthy manner. Don’t add too much butter and salt to it.

Improves digestion

Popcorn improves digestion and promotes regular bowel movements in your body as it is rich in fibre. It has a high level of insoluble fibre that helps draw water to the bowels and allows it to pass quickly. However, consuming popcorn in moderate amounts as eating it in excess can cause constipation.

High nutrient value

Popcorn is highly nutritious as it contains fibre, antioxidants, protein, folate, manganese, zinc, phosphorus, iron, and several vitamins. Air-popped popcorn with no oil added to it is a very healthy option.

Good snack for diabetics

Popcorn without added salt and flavour can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes which is generally high in people of middle age. However, consuming too much popcorn can increase blood glucose in your body.

Helps with hypertension