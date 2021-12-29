RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Pulse Picks: 7 worst red carpet looks we saw in 2021

Berlinda Entsie

These celebrities didn't turn heads with their looks this year.

Pulse Picks: 7 worst red carpet looks we saw in 2021

Award shows have an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay and 2021 events were no exception.

Personalities across the country all come to events looking all glammed up, classy and elegant. Others also come and they fail to impress.

It could probably be due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Whatever the reason could be, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate, not for a deliberate attack but just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store.

Of course, these celebs put in efforts to look lovely for the night, but their outfits were not head-turning enough.

  • Regina Van-Helvert

For someone like Regina, we didn’t expect her to be on this list but it is what it is.

She has so much command over her outfits but this time, she just didn’t get it right.

  • Adina

A good musician by all standards. But the androgyny chic vibes didn't work with the style.

  • OB Amponsah

There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look. OB Amponsah cloth did not compliment him as it should. It's a go home with this look, sorry!

  • Chrystal Kwame-Aryee

Chrystal is definitely not going to break the internet with this.

  • Jasmine Djang

The beauty queen's outfit had too many questions unanswered.

  • Kuami Eugene

For his music, the 'Rock Satr' is excellent but he seems to be joining other artists that are always tagged in the worst-dressed category.

  • Gyakie

Gyakie's dress was just off. Better luck next time.

AJ Poundz

Did AJ have a late notice to the event? This is simply bad.

Berlinda Entsie

