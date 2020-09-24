In recent years, we have seen the influx of African print clothing in mainstream fashion. As a fashionista with deep African roots from Ghana, adorning these uniquely authentic pieces like African print dresses is almost like a second nature.

Years ago, African print dresses were mostly worn to church or very important family occasions. But things are gradually changing and these styles have evolved, hence, they can be worn to any event.

Regina rocks a red outfit that's adorned with fringe, lace and a piece of African print fabric.

Regina Van Helvert

The down part of her outfit brought fringe back to life and we can't get over the look.

Regina Van Helvert

We have our eyes on the red stilettos she rocked alongside the dress. Her makeup was a combination of bold and subtle, which is all shades of beauty.