The celebrated Ghanaian actress as part of her birthday celebration posted eye popping pictures of her a stylish African print dress and we loving it. Roselyn Ngissah looks just as good as her movies.

Roselyn Ngissah is a respected Ghanaian actress who has carved a niche for herself on both local and foreign sectors as her name rings like a bell and her face clamored for by fans across the world.

Her outfit in the birthday photos was by Bri Wireduah. She rocked a full length dress with a beautiful slit in it. She won our hearts with her birthday photo shoot and we just can’t have enough of it.

