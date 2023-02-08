Roselyn Ngissah's birthday style is a lesson for plus-size women

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Roselyn Ngissah is a year older today, February 8, 2023.

Birthday comes as a blessing and choosing the outfit for the day is arguably the best part of the celebration. Not only is it the perfect excuse to get glammed up, but it can also symbolically reflect the things we want to do and the kind of person we want to be in our upcoming year.

Like many Ghanaian celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is not something Roselyn is likely to skip.

She is celebrating her birthday the only way she knows best; praising God and dripping on the 'gram.

On the gram, she captioned her post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME….

Some of us have learnt how not to cry in public.

How to dance with broken bones.

How to sing with a sore…

How to laugh even when life is not being funny…

How to stumble, stagger and still walk with a swag.

And yet how to know and trust without a shadow of doubt that God cannot fail even if He tried to fail!

Here I am as a testimony of His goodness, mercy and grace!!

This chapter of my life can be called many things but perhaps just one thing best fits…. GRACE."

Her caption came with some stunning photos which have set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry.

The actress, as usual, s looking ageless and stunning. She wore a floor-sweeping green dress that is so gorgeous.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyles were something we couldn't stop staring.

Roselyn has always been proudly plus-size and has not allowed her size to slow down her style. Be it on set or at an event or during her usual hosting duties, Miss Ngissah always makes sure she looks her best.

Sometimes, plus-size women feel bound to a set of rules when it comes to dressing and showing off their bodies but the screen goddess shows you can throw all those limiting rules out of the window and still look good.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from the actress.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana