The 2020 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP Awards) came off on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Industry players including Ghana's radio and television broadcasters and other personalities in the entertainment attended the event.

It was filled with all the glitz and glamour as these personalities and celebrities stepped out with all the poise and class we all crave for on red carpets.

Of course, the highlight of the night was the various awards to deserving radio and television personalities who have worked tremendously within the year.

Seasoned media personality, Stacy Amoateng picked the topmost award, which is the personality of the year.

Ace broadcasters, Kwame Sefa-Kayi and Bola Ray were awarded RTP personality of the decade.

Overall, 41 accolades were handed to hard-working personalities and radio and television companies on the night.

A galaxy of stars including Praye, Selina Boateng, Kidi, Epixode, Mr Drew, Krymi among others were billed to thrill million-plus audiences with exciting performances on the night.

Ultimately, there were lots of show off as loads of stars graced the red carpet with beautiful fashion for the night. Personalities including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Stacy Amoateng, Fadda Dickson, Kennedy Osei, amongst others were among the stars who graced the red carpet with stunning ensembles.

Check photos below:

Nana Ama Mcbrown

The actress grabbed two awards on the night. Honestly, there is no Nana Ama McBrown going bad on the red carpet at any event. Her mauve jumpsuit for the night was just stunning. We love her hair and the flawless makeup she gave us.

Nana Ama McBrown

Stacy Amoateng

The superwoman is an inspiration to every upcoming young star and she has become a household name in the country and beyond. Known for her love for gowns, Stacy stunned us with a beautiful blue ensemble for the night.

Stacy Amoateng

Fadda Dickson

Fadda Dickson is the real dude for suits and he nailed it this time.

Fadda Dickson

Kennedy Osei Asante

The General Manager of the Despite Media Group is giving us reasons to appreciate the need to marry a fashion illustrator. His gold and black suit looks gorgeous on him.

Kennedy Asante Osei

Prince David Osei

The actor’s Agbada and Alhaji hat is everything fashion-forward. We love the simplicity and the swag that he slayed on the night.