Samira Bawumia steals spotlight at Diana Hamilton's birthday dinner [Photos]

Berlinda Entsie

It was Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton's birthday dinner, but Mrs Samira Bawumi’s look is something we can't forget.

The “Adom” hitmaker turned a year older on Saturday, December 4, 2021, and was celebrated across social media.

After her birthday, the award-winning gospel singer held a plush party that caught the attention of the entire country. She took to Instagram to share videos and shots from her lavish birthday celebration. It was a star-studded affair with celebrity friends in attendance, including dignitaries, personalities from the media space and those from the entertainment industry.

At such events, anyone with a sense for fashion would be looking out for the most outstanding fashion statement made.

As usual, one person that stood out of the lot is the wife of the Vice president, Samira Bawumia. Her stunning outfit caused her to steal the spotlight as most people were impressed with how beautiful she looked.

Cranking up the style game on the night, the Second Lady who is also known for her love for fashion stunned us with a body-flattering lace outfit.

As usual, Mrs Bawumia didn't leave her paring hijab that didn’t take the attention away from the dress.

We love her accessories and her flawless makeup enhancing her beauty more and more. Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

