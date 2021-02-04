Stepping out in an amazing outfit on Valentine's Day can be confusing especially when you're late on searching for the best styles to rock. One colour we know you can't go wrong with on February 14 is red.

The colour, red is the representation of romance and charm. Since Valentine's Day is almost here, you're going to find this colour almost everywhere.

Sandra Ababio

Get yourself in the mood by rocking this hue on your date or hang out with your friends. We know actress Sandra Ababio is known to be one of the fashion plugs we have and she's giving us Valentine's Day style inspiration.

She decided to set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes in her new photos.

Sandra rocks red bodycon dress while flaunting her stature.

Sandra Ababio

We have our eyes on the red mini bag alongside the red bold shade. Her makeup and cornrow braids were a combination of bold and subtle, which is all shades of beauty.

The Kumawood actress got us stuck on the 'gram with this look and we can't get enough of it.