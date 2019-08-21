Selina Beb Debuts Clothing Line and Plush New Store

The store which is located behind Photo Club in Osu is a one-stop shop that caters for all womenswear clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories as well as men’s accessories.

Officially opening and blessing the shop for business to start was done by Reverend Father Andrew Campbell and H.E. Ambassador Sir James K. Bebaako-Mensah.

The launch event was hosted by Kokui Selormey and Kwesi Kwatia with a splendid performance by Ghana’s latest music sensation, Cina Soul and saxophonist, Khalisax.

Speaking at the launch event, Selina Bebaako-Mensah, Creative Designer for Selina Beb sees this new feat as growth. Saying “I feel really excited about this new journey as I see it as our expansion. It’s been 7 years since we launched the Selina Beb brand and I think this growth is necessary for us to expand and offer more value to our customers. Now, by visiting the Selina Beb Store, you will find everything to make your look complete. From clothing, jewelries, handbags for both men and women, clutches, shoes and accessories and many more”

The climax of the launch was the Fashion Show which officially debuts Selina Beb’s Clothing line called “Colors of Africa”. The collection was inspired by the everyday woman who is proud of her heritage as African and featured models of all sizes to represent the Selina Beb tagline which is to create “real designs for real people.”

The collection “Colors of Africa” encapsulates the diversity of Africans which is captured in the variety of fabrics such as wax print, lace, Kente, silk and denim used and the intricate designs and detailing in each piece. It features a rich range of outfits to include evening wear, casual wear, maternity wear, formal wear and many more.

Among guests attending the launch event were Former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, former GIPC CEO, Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, GUBA Enterprise Founder Dentaa Amoateng, Media personality, Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond and many others.

The Selina Beb brand has been recognized globally for making authentic African inspired handbags and accessories and has won many awards including the Bi-Annual European & International Women Inventors (EIWIIN) in Italy, Glitz Style Awards Accessory Designer/brand of the year 2015, award for exceptional Achievement in High-End Fashion Accessories at the Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards in 2016.

She has also showcased at major fashion shows including African Fashion Week, London, New Orleans Fashion Week, GUBA expo in the UK, Glitz Africa Fashion Week amongst others. Selina Beb products are sold all over the world including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, U.K., Italy and the USA.