Selly Galley dishes out her chic airport and travel look ideas for 2021

As things begin to get back to normal and holidaymakers buzzing about summer holidays here and there, the style blogger is all also about making your airport entrance and arriving in style with an effortless yet polished travel outfit without having to sacrifice comfort. For Stella comfort is key and what you wear really matters.

In her latest post, the actress cum fashion icon walked us through a beautiful outfit idea and shares with us the fun travel accessories that guarantee to add joy to a holiday.

She wore a turtle neck top matched with a leather mini skirt. She topped the outfit with a nude mini bag.

Accentuating your figure in a style like this will give you some level of youthfulness and a chic look and we love how Selly Galley is all shades of confidence and elegance in this outfit as she serves a power look.

She complemented her outfit with an over-the-knee heel making her look smart. Nothing is as sexy as rocking bold makeup and a stunning locs hairstyle.

Selly is definitely having a good time with this look and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to rock this style to your party this weekend.

