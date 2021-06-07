Selly Galley is back on our gram with this stylish neon green trend like no other

That is why we follow at the top style influencers to update on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

Media personality cum actress, Selly Galley is our style influencer for today. She regularly impresses us with her style, and her latest outfit is seriously elegant.

Although Selly disappeared on our screens for some time, she is back and is taking her fashion sense to a newer height.

Last night, the fashionista was on Instagram again, and as usual, showed off a chic new look. Wearing a little long-sleeve mini dress with matching laced sandal heels that put her elongated legs on display.

She wore a long train ponytail hair while striking a pose for the camera.

Announcing her comeback, she captioned her post, "So many emotions running through my spine and I don’t know where to start from... It’s been almost a year here. And I miss y’all so so much I can’t express it enough!

I have so much love and gratitude in my heart for y’all. So much! Your baby girl for life is BAAAAAAACK! In all hotness, attitude and style!"

