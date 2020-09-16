In recent years, we have seen the influx of African print clothing in mainstream fashion. As a fashionista with deep African roots from Ghana, adorning these uniquely authentic pieces like African print dresses is almost like a second nature.

Years ago, African print dresses were mostly worn to church or very important family occasions. But things are gradually changing and these styles have evolved, hence, they can be worn to any event.

African print dresses enhance your African beauty, especially in this age where we're promoting the 'Wear Ghana' campaign and in these past days, we spotted someone who rocks them like a pro.

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere sure knows how to look good in outfits for work and we love it when she rocks African print outfits for work.

The trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup anytime she is on the screens.

We can’t seem to get over unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Serwaa is one person you should look out for.

Check her out and drop and emoji for her.

Highlighting your figure in a style like this will give you some level of youthfulness and class.

Serwaa Amihere

Add some creativity to look with this unique style. The sleeve is a perfect match for the weather.

Serwaa Amihere

Say no to boring styles with this playful and lovely style before the year ends.