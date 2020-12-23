One person who has for some time now dazzled us with beautiful ensembles on our screen is Media personality, Serwaa Amihere.

Serwaa sure knows how to look good in outfits for work, events or some girls-girls outing. She knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup anytime she is on the 'gram.

Just like Serwaa, her younger sister, Maame Afua Gyamfua is an entrepreneur and anytime she releases a photo, social media fans can't get over it.

Maame is a hairstylist and the Co-founder Oh my hairr, a popular beauty shop styling the hair of almost all the female celebrities in the country. She has defied all odds to make a name for herself.

The two are twinning on the gram and we love it. We know Serwaa is a real dazzle in red but doing it her sister is stunning.

They both were clad in red sequin dress with a high slit flaunting their beautiful legs and cleavage.

The curly hairstyle from Ohmyhair is just elegant and we love that flawless makeup defining their pure beauty.

Christmas is here and one colour that does the magic is red. If you are stepping out for any event, Serwaa and Maame's style is a perfect inspiration for you.