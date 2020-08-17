Picking the right outfit for work can be a little so, most people just go for pant and shirt or top but you can rock a fashionable look with pencil dresses.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Serwaa Amihere.

She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Serwaa knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

We are exploring her fashion work in stylish pencil dresses. These give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

