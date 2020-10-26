Monday is one of the busiest and most stressful days of the week. You might find yourself coming out of one meeting only to attend another one.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is media's sweetheart, Serwaa Amihere. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

The trendsetter knows how to wear work outfits to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup.

We love her infectious smile anytime she poses for the camera, hence, let's glance through Serwaa's wardrobe for Monday inspiration.

Serwaa Amihere

