Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale turned a year older over the weekend and we love everything about the celebration.

He held a beautiful all-white birthday bash at his residence which saw the attendance of many celebrities and musicians in the country.

One thing we couldn't stop starring was his outfit for the day.

The award-winning artiste looks stunning in a white suit and black trouser. He paired his look with a black bow tie and white cap.

Looking more corporate, Shatta wore a black pair of shoes to complete his look.

We love his style and the pose her gave the camera.

Check photos below and drop and emoji for the dancehall star:

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale