Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale is dripping in his latest look.

The award-winning artiste looks stunning in a white shirt paired with a trendy khaki trouser.

Shatta rock black sneaker matching his street looking cap while adding a khaki sleeveless jacket matching his trousers.

As usual, Shatta didn't disappoint with his accessories. He wore four wrist watches, his necklaces and rings. His matching gold hair and sunglasses make him a real drip God at the moment and we love it.

Check photos below and drop an emoji for the musician.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale