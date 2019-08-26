Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson is our style crush for the week.

Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson left our jaws dropping when she stepped on the 2019 Golden Movie Awards with a see-through dress.

The mother-of-five has a beautiful way of stealing our attention aside her sweet voice.

This is not the first time the high profile artiste has wore a see-through but this time we can't stop staring at the gorgeous African print design.

She wore a curly fringe hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Stephanie wore golden accessories to subtle makeup and nude lipstick. We love her huge handmade necklace that paired perfectly with her unstoppable shoe game.

Check out her looks below and comment.