Style girl: Yvonne Okoro looks too good in red from head-to-toe

Extra is a character that has been infused into fashion as different trends evolve through the years and date night outfits are one way you can use to demonstrate this character.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a date night dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro with you.

She is not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, but she also has a great sense of style.

Ms Okoro knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well.

Adorned in a red hot dress, the screen goddess set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes. The top of the dress had a creative style as one part exposed her cleavage while the other part covered her chest.

This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complimented the look with a ponytail hairstyle that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. Yvonne Okoro made us see 'Red' in a new light and we love that.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana