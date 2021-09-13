Style guide: Can you rock black sequin like actress Fella Makafui?

Most of these well-known personalities are either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

In fashion, black is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a black dress.

The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a black sequin. A shimmering vibe wouldn’t be a bad idea in making a bold fashion statement.

We spotted actress Fella Makafui on the gram and we couldn't stop staring.

Clad in an African print jumpsuit, Fella's outfit featured cordon long sleeves with some drama. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.

She complemented the look with a laid-bleached curly hairstyle that settles with the look. Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed.

Who says you can't turn on the heat with a jumpsuit? Show off some cleavage with this style while staying classy and elegant.

Pulse Ghana