Style Inspiration: 10 times Nana Ama McBrown pulled off the perfect look on the 'gram in 2022

Ghanaian actress and style influencer, Nana Ama McBrown is undoubtedly the leading fashion icon in Ghana now.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Nana Ama always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

The fashionista is an adventurous dresser who doesn’t particularly follow “Fashion” rules, instead creates one for herself.

One thing is sure, Nana Ama McBrown isn’t afraid to mix the boldest of colours, and we most definitely can’t fault her fashion decisions, in fact, we are here for it.

She is among the few celebrities trendsetter we always look up to.

We can't help but acknowledge her expertise. Her outfits are indeed gorgeous.

Difficult to pull off modest fashion for others but not for NanaAma McBrown. Scroll through for our all-time favourite look from the fashionista.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana