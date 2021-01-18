Weddings are for the bride and groom and your presence as the guest is for you to witness the occasion.

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat. If you haven't been to many, you might not know much about acceptable attire.

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two. But you have to so you can treasure the photos for years to come as well as feeling confident as you reunite with old friends.

Dress code, time of year and location are all worth considering, along with musing over the wedding guest wear taboo of wearing white.

We have gathered our favourite party dresses to help you nail your wedding guest woes this year.

Check below for inspiration:

