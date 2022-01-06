Style Inspiration: Emelia Brobbey opted for a black gathered dramatic look for her 40th birthday

Emelia stepped up her fashion game and it came the right time to inspire us this season.

The actress cum musician is a year older today, January 6, 2022, and like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot is a non-negotiable part of the whole celebration.

She is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies and trust me, she has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

Emelia posted some photos on her 'gram for the day with the caption, "A new day

A new month

A new year

Happy Birthday to the Queen."

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in this black dress.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle are something we can't stop staring.

Emelia has indeed set the ball rolling for every birthday style inspiration you may need for 2022.

