Style profile: Cookietee's hosting styles are unrivalled, here are 5 style tips

The beautiful media personality certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all-important accessories. Everything needs to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Cookietee is one of those people who get it right every single time when it comes to slaying either the red carpet or any other show. From long flowing dresses, dramatic ballgowns to fashion-forward suits, she has proven to be a perfect fashion icon.

Here's why her styles are unrivalled.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana