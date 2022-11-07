Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Empress Jamila

They say style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. How you appear in the midst of people says a lot about you every single time.

It is very stressful to pull off a stylish look to work even when you have a wardrobe full of clothes.

Mostly, people even spend a lot of time searching through their wardrobe for what to wear to work each day which takes a lot of time.

One way to break your fashion stereotype this week is by rocking a lovely gown to work. One person that's sure to inspire our style is Ghanaian stylist, Empress Jamila.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced the gram in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Empress Jamila consistently set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes anytime. Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off such dresses like a pro and we're excited to share the ones we spotted on her.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allow her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

It’s no news that the fashion world keeps evolving and fashionistas are changing the status quo.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Here is some beautiful work wears to rock this week inspired by the stylist. Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana