Take charge of your Monday with this stylish outfit inspired by actress Joselyn Dumas

The way you dress can make you feel very confident to work on a Monday morning where you walk tall into the office building looking like you own and rule the world which in turn will be a motivation for you to get your job done effectively and efficiently.

The week is just starting and you might still be going through that hassle of picking what to wear for work. Picking the right outfit for work can be a little stressful so we have found the perfect muse to lead your search.

Most people don't have the time to rifle through their entire wardrobe day after day, searching for an appropriate work outfit that's both stylish and comfortable.

Well, we're here to give you some style guides. In today's edition of work styles, we'll be picking our style inspiration from actress Joselyn Dumas.

She is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

Her fashion sense can be described as simple and elegant and her the right footwear to match her apparel.

Joselyn is a trendsetter and we must confess that we love everything she wears; simple is the ultimate sophistication.

She has a real effortless style, often killing it on the red carpet (unapologetically) but if you thought the media personality has no work style reign you’ll need to take a close look at her recent photos on the gram.

Joselyn wore a knee-length red skirt match with a nude top. She paired the stunning dress with nude stilettos that perfectly matched her style.

Her long straight hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically.

We can always count on Joselyn to bring the subtle, sexy, glamorous looks.

Pulse Ghana