The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne's birthday glam is on point. She is peng, no doubt.

Martha Ankomah

Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.

Serwaa Amihere

Is there ever a bad day for Serwaa Amihere? She is always a delight to watch.

Cookietee

Black is a lifestyle and we love how Cookietee rocked it on the 'gram.

Fiifi Coleman

A whole model to behold. Fiifi did justice to this outfit.

Zynnell Zuh

This photo from Zynnel makes us miss her on the red carpet. It's fiercely hot.

Harold Amenyah

Fine boy from Ghana. Harold is too dapper on the runway.

Benedicta Gafah

A whole white angel. Benedicta Gafah got us stunned.

Andre Ayew

Aside from football, Andre Ayew is a fashionista. We love what we see. Go Captain!