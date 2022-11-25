RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week, another slay.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Yvonne Okoro

Yvonne's birthday glam is on point. She is peng, no doubt.

Yvonne Okoro Pulse Ghana

Martha Ankomah

Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.

Martha Ankomah Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Is there ever a bad day for Serwaa Amihere? She is always a delight to watch.

Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Black is a lifestyle and we love how Cookietee rocked it on the 'gram.

Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

A whole model to behold. Fiifi did justice to this outfit.

Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

This photo from Zynnel makes us miss her on the red carpet. It's fiercely hot.

Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

Fine boy from Ghana. Harold is too dapper on the runway.

Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

A whole white angel. Benedicta Gafah got us stunned.

Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew

Aside from football, Andre Ayew is a fashionista. We love what we see. Go Captain!

Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana
