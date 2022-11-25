Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne's birthday glam is on point. She is peng, no doubt.
Martha Ankomah
Decent yet stunning. This photo definitely needed to make this list.
Serwaa Amihere
Is there ever a bad day for Serwaa Amihere? She is always a delight to watch.
Cookietee
Black is a lifestyle and we love how Cookietee rocked it on the 'gram.
Fiifi Coleman
A whole model to behold. Fiifi did justice to this outfit.
Zynnell Zuh
This photo from Zynnel makes us miss her on the red carpet. It's fiercely hot.
Harold Amenyah
Fine boy from Ghana. Harold is too dapper on the runway.
Benedicta Gafah
A whole white angel. Benedicta Gafah got us stunned.
Andre Ayew
Aside from football, Andre Ayew is a fashionista. We love what we see. Go Captain!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh