The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Another week on Instagram that we're not left without pictures to drool over.

Empress Jamila, Fiifi Coleman and Berla Mundi
Empress Jamila, Fiifi Coleman and Berla Mundi

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Berla Mundi

Berla reminded us again that she is really pretty on the gram.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly is giving us heat in this emerald green outfit.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Empress Jamila

The stylist never disappoints us with her style and this is no exception.

Empress Jamila
Empress Jamila Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah inspired our look with this green blazer and pants.

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Fiifi Coleman

A real African man by all standards. Fiifi looks good in that Kaftan.

Fiifi Coleman
Fiifi Coleman Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Charming by all standards. Anita did justice to this outfit. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Another week, another slay. Cookietee is gorgeous in the casual look.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh knows how to style up in a stunning way and she is making a bold fashion statement in this gown.

Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

We are in love with Jackie Appiah on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Samini

Samini look dapper in this suit.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Sika has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The birthday glam is on point. Plus the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

