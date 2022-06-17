Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week on Instagram that we're not left without pictures to drool over.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Berla Mundi
Berla reminded us again that she is really pretty on the gram.
Selly Galley
Selly is giving us heat in this emerald green outfit.
Empress Jamila
The stylist never disappoints us with her style and this is no exception.
Victoria Lebene
Mrs Nkansah inspired our look with this green blazer and pants.
Fiifi Coleman
A real African man by all standards. Fiifi looks good in that Kaftan.
Anita Akuffo
Charming by all standards. Anita did justice to this outfit. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.
Cookietee
Another week, another slay. Cookietee is gorgeous in the casual look.
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell Zuh knows how to style up in a stunning way and she is making a bold fashion statement in this gown.
Jackie Appiah
We are in love with Jackie Appiah on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.
Samini
Samini look dapper in this suit.
Sika Osei
Sika has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The birthday glam is on point. Plus the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
