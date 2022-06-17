The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Berla Mundi

Berla reminded us again that she is really pretty on the gram.

Selly Galley

Selly is giving us heat in this emerald green outfit.

Empress Jamila

The stylist never disappoints us with her style and this is no exception.

Victoria Lebene

Mrs Nkansah inspired our look with this green blazer and pants.

Fiifi Coleman

A real African man by all standards. Fiifi looks good in that Kaftan.

Anita Akuffo

Charming by all standards. Anita did justice to this outfit. Makeup is flawless, hair is also laid to perfection.

Cookietee

Another week, another slay. Cookietee is gorgeous in the casual look.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh knows how to style up in a stunning way and she is making a bold fashion statement in this gown.

Jackie Appiah

We are in love with Jackie Appiah on vacation. A perfect inspiration for our next travel.

Samini

Samini look dapper in this suit.

Sika Osei

Sika has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The birthday glam is on point. Plus the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.