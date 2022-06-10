Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week on Instagram that we're not left without pictures to drool over.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Cookitee
Cookietee inspired our look with this red blazer and black dress.
Chrystal Aryee
Casual done to perfection. We definitely need Chrystal's outfit for this season.
The Dumelo's
Announcing the first birthday with this family photo is the cutest we have seen on the internet this week.
Serwaa Amihere
A white angel on our glam. Serwaa never disappoints us with her style and this is no exception.
Osebo
Finally, Osebo has made our list of best-dressed celebs. Honestly, this style is dapper.
Sarkodie
Sarkodie won our hearts with this black and white outfit.
Ayisha Yakubu
It's the decency in her style for us.
Sister Derby
Green and gorgeous. Sister Derby's hairstyle and makeup got us staring.
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah
A mini corporate dress for a birthday is stunning. Nana Akua got this look on point.
