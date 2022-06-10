RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week on Instagram that we're not left without pictures to drool over.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Cookitee

Cookietee inspired our look with this red blazer and black dress.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Chrystal Aryee

Casual done to perfection. We definitely need Chrystal's outfit for this season.

Chrystal Aryee
Chrystal Aryee Pulse Ghana

The Dumelo's

Announcing the first birthday with this family photo is the cutest we have seen on the internet this week.

The Dumelo's
The Dumelo's Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

A white angel on our glam. Serwaa never disappoints us with her style and this is no exception.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Osebo

Finally, Osebo has made our list of best-dressed celebs. Honestly, this style is dapper.

Osebo
Osebo Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Sarkodie won our hearts with this black and white outfit.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Ayisha Yakubu

It's the decency in her style for us.

Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana

Sister Derby

Green and gorgeous. Sister Derby's hairstyle and makeup got us staring.

Sister Derby
Sister Derby Pulse Ghana

Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah

A mini corporate dress for a birthday is stunning. Nana Akua got this look on point.

Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah
Nana Akua Mensah-Aborampah Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

