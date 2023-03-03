Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa's corporate fashion style is outstanding. She's got it always on point.
Jessica Williams
Jessica's beauty is something to behold. The hair and makeup are definitely giving.
Berla Mundi
Blue with envy. Berla's beauty is ravishing and we are in love.
Anita Akuffo
Too much sauce in one photo. This photo couldn't afford to miss this list.
Salma Mumin
Hot is an understatement. Salma looks too hot in this shoot.
Juliet Ibrahim
A vacation for a birthday is what we need this season and Juliet is our inspiration.
Harold Amenyah
We've got our next vacation-style tip from Harold's wardrobe.
Delay
A stunning photo by all standards. The dress, makeup and hair got our eyes turning.
Bola Ray
Bola celebrated his birthday looking dapper in a suit.
Sista Afia
No one could do it better than Sista Afia in this leather outfit. Goodness! The accessories and makeup compliment the looks perfectly.
