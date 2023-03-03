ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa's corporate fashion style is outstanding. She's got it always on point.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Jessica Williams

Jessica's beauty is something to behold. The hair and makeup are definitely giving.

Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Blue with envy. Berla's beauty is ravishing and we are in love.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Too much sauce in one photo. This photo couldn't afford to miss this list.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Hot is an understatement. Salma looks too hot in this shoot.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana
Juliet Ibrahim

A vacation for a birthday is what we need this season and Juliet is our inspiration.

Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

We've got our next vacation-style tip from Harold's wardrobe.

Harold Amenyah
Harold Amenyah Pulse Ghana

Delay

A stunning photo by all standards. The dress, makeup and hair got our eyes turning.

Delay
Delay Pulse Ghana

Bola Ray

Bola celebrated his birthday looking dapper in a suit.

Bola Ray
Bola Ray Pulse Ghana
Sista Afia

No one could do it better than Sista Afia in this leather outfit. Goodness! The accessories and makeup compliment the looks perfectly.

Sista Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
