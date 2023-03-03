The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa's corporate fashion style is outstanding. She's got it always on point.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Williams

Jessica's beauty is something to behold. The hair and makeup are definitely giving.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue with envy. Berla's beauty is ravishing and we are in love.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Too much sauce in one photo. This photo couldn't afford to miss this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Hot is an understatement. Salma looks too hot in this shoot.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Juliet Ibrahim

A vacation for a birthday is what we need this season and Juliet is our inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Harold Amenyah

ADVERTISEMENT

We've got our next vacation-style tip from Harold's wardrobe.

Pulse Ghana

Delay

A stunning photo by all standards. The dress, makeup and hair got our eyes turning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Bola Ray

Bola celebrated his birthday looking dapper in a suit.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Sista Afia

No one could do it better than Sista Afia in this leather outfit. Goodness! The accessories and makeup compliment the looks perfectly.