The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Selly Galley

Selly Galley never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Serwaa Amihere

Corporate look done to perfection.

Benedicta Gafah

The Empress got her birthday glam on point.

Nana Ama McBrown

Deara Nana Ama McBrown, slay on us. We are stunned.

James Gardiner

James is sitting pretty and his fit is gorgeous.

Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku is a gorgeous gold and black fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this gown.

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is giving us vacation vibes and we are here for it.

Hajia 4Real

Hajia is our bikini photo model this season. He looks very beautiful in this pink swimsuit.

Stacy Amoateng

It's how Stacy does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.

Kuami Eugene

We are beginning to love the 'Rock Star' as a fashionista. The looks absolutely dapper in this two pieces fit.

