The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
It's another week and celebrities are giving us hot slays.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Selly Galley
Selly Galley never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Serwaa Amihere
Corporate look done to perfection.
Benedicta Gafah
The Empress got her birthday glam on point.
Nana Ama McBrown
Deara Nana Ama McBrown, slay on us. We are stunned.
James Gardiner
James is sitting pretty and his fit is gorgeous.
Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku is a gorgeous gold and black fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this gown.
Sarkodie
Sarkodie is giving us vacation vibes and we are here for it.
Hajia 4Real
Hajia is our bikini photo model this season. He looks very beautiful in this pink swimsuit.
Stacy Amoateng
It's how Stacy does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.
Kuami Eugene
We are beginning to love the 'Rock Star' as a fashionista. The looks absolutely dapper in this two pieces fit.
