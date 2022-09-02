The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Selly Galley

Selly Galley never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Corporate look done to perfection.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

The Empress got her birthday glam on point.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Deara Nana Ama McBrown, slay on us. We are stunned.

Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

James is sitting pretty and his fit is gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku is a gorgeous gold and black fashionista with envy. She looks too good in this gown.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is giving us vacation vibes and we are here for it.

Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

Hajia is our bikini photo model this season. He looks very beautiful in this pink swimsuit.

Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

It's how Stacy does the modest fashion for us. She is screaming decency and we love it.

Pulse Ghana

Kuami Eugene

We are beginning to love the 'Rock Star' as a fashionista. The looks absolutely dapper in this two pieces fit.