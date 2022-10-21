Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Joselyn Dumas
We are beginning to like leather on Joselyn, especially this black one.
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown is iconic in this blue fit.
Berla Mundi
Hey African angel, Berla, we are stunned.
Cookietee
A green African print fit is all we need for this season. Cookietee is our inspiration.
Benedicta Gafah
Boss lady by all standards. Benedicta Gafah understands the corporate look assignment.
Anita Akuffo
Simplicity at its best and Anita is doing it in that corporate fit.
Piesie Esther
Piesie is a portrait of modest fashion. Absolutely stunning and decent.
Christ Attoh
We are taking inspiration from Chris Attoh as far as kaftan outfits are concerned.
Portia Wekia
We love how Portia did the wide pants paired with a blazer.
