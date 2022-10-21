The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Joselyn Dumas

We are beginning to like leather on Joselyn, especially this black one.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is iconic in this blue fit.

Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Hey African angel, Berla, we are stunned.

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

A green African print fit is all we need for this season. Cookietee is our inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

Boss lady by all standards. Benedicta Gafah understands the corporate look assignment.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Simplicity at its best and Anita is doing it in that corporate fit.

Pulse Ghana

Piesie Esther

Piesie is a portrait of modest fashion. Absolutely stunning and decent.

Pulse Ghana

Christ Attoh

Pulse Ghana

We are taking inspiration from Chris Attoh as far as kaftan outfits are concerned.

Portia Wekia

We love how Portia did the wide pants paired with a blazer.