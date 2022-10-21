RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week, another slay.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Joselyn Dumas

We are beginning to like leather on Joselyn, especially this black one.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is iconic in this blue fit.

Berla Mundi

Hey African angel, Berla, we are stunned.

Cookietee

A green African print fit is all we need for this season. Cookietee is our inspiration.

Benedicta Gafah

Boss lady by all standards. Benedicta Gafah understands the corporate look assignment.

Anita Akuffo

Simplicity at its best and Anita is doing it in that corporate fit.

Piesie Esther

Piesie is a portrait of modest fashion. Absolutely stunning and decent.

Christ Attoh

We are taking inspiration from Chris Attoh as far as kaftan outfits are concerned.

Portia Wekia

We love how Portia did the wide pants paired with a blazer.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
