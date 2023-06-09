ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week, another slay!

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anita Akuffo

Anita has the kente inspiration for a modern-day bride.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Fella Makafui

How do rock a jumpsuit? Fella Makafui shows us how to in this amazingly well-fitted jumpsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor is dishing out glow and glam. This black and mauve combo fit is stunning.

Naa Ahorkor
Naa Ahorkor Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif

ADVERTISEMENT

This is stylish Black Sherif. And this photo could never miss this list.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

This blue gown is sexy and we were gobbling it all up.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Berla Mundi

If we are feeling kente, Berla Mundi in this nude outfit certainly would cheer us up.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Come through Lebene. Mr Nkansah is an obvious delight in this white fit.

ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Camido

Camido deserves a trend for this fit and his BET Awards nominations.

Camido
Camido Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate fashion is an everyday thing and Cookitee has all the inspiration.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Every time she posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anita Akuffo

How to dress stylishly for your birthday inspired by Anita Akuffo

Nana Ama McBrown

In terms of class and sass, Nana Ama McBrown's recent slay is the epitome

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther: The portrait of modest fashion