Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay!
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In the absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Anita Akuffo
Anita has the kente inspiration for a modern-day bride.
Fella Makafui
How do rock a jumpsuit? Fella Makafui shows us how to in this amazingly well-fitted jumpsuit.
Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor is dishing out glow and glam. This black and mauve combo fit is stunning.
Black Sherif
This is stylish Black Sherif. And this photo could never miss this list.
Empress Gifty
This blue gown is sexy and we were gobbling it all up.
Berla Mundi
If we are feeling kente, Berla Mundi in this nude outfit certainly would cheer us up.
Victoria Lebene
Come through Lebene. Mr Nkansah is an obvious delight in this white fit.
Camido
Camido deserves a trend for this fit and his BET Awards nominations.
Cookietee
Corporate fashion is an everyday thing and Cookitee has all the inspiration.
Serwaa Amihere
Every time she posts a picture, we are in awe of her beauty and she makes our list.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh