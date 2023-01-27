Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?
Recommended articles
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Benedicta Gafah
The combination of the denim and red with that glasses got us staring really hard. Baddest!
Cookietee
Cookietee is a beauty in a red blazer and pants.
Sarkodie
The 'Rap King' is giving us a real urban vibe.
Anita Akuffo
Anita always looking gorgeous at work is an inspiration.
Jackie Appiah
Your 'Rich Auntie' could never. Jackie has always got this vibe on point.
Stonebwoy
This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.
Asamoah Gyan
Here's what money looks like. Asamoah Gyan got this tuxedo on point.
Hajia 4Real
We love how Hajia 4Real is holidaying in the winter.
Victoria Michaels
This photo of the model is really giving.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh