The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Benedicta Gafah

The combination of the denim and red with that glasses got us staring really hard. Baddest!

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee is a beauty in a red blazer and pants.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

The 'Rap King' is giving us a real urban vibe.

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita always looking gorgeous at work is an inspiration.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Your 'Rich Auntie' could never. Jackie has always got this vibe on point.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Here's what money looks like. Asamoah Gyan got this tuxedo on point.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

We love how Hajia 4Real is holidaying in the winter.

Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real Pulse Ghana

Victoria Michaels

This photo of the model is really giving.

Victoria Michaels
Victoria Michaels Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
