The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Benedicta Gafah

The combination of the denim and red with that glasses got us staring really hard. Baddest!

Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee is a beauty in a red blazer and pants.

Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie

The 'Rap King' is giving us a real urban vibe.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita always looking gorgeous at work is an inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Your 'Rich Auntie' could never. Jackie has always got this vibe on point.

Pulse Ghana

Stonebwoy

This portrait couldn't miss this week's list.

Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan

Here's what money looks like. Asamoah Gyan got this tuxedo on point.

Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Real

We love how Hajia 4Real is holidaying in the winter.

Pulse Ghana

Victoria Michaels

This photo of the model is really giving.

Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looks gorgeous and artistic in this picture.