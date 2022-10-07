Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week and certainly another slay.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Berla Mundi
Black never looked too good as it did on Berla Mundi.
Hajia Bintu
Hiajia Bintu is gown fantastic in this turquoise blue colour.
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown has the best kente inspiration for brides-to-be.
Selly Galley
Selly Galley never gives an off day. This fit is beautiful.
Black Sherif
Blacko has his style on lockdown and we are stunned.
Adina
There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Adina slayed it.
Jackline Mensah
Jackline is hot and fiery in this butterfly top matched with denim.
Jackie Appiah
A vacation slay with Jackie Appiah is all we need this season. And it is served!
Salma Mumin
Corporate slay done to perfection.
