The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Berla Mundi

Black never looked too good as it did on Berla Mundi.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Hajia Bintu

Hiajia Bintu is gown fantastic in this turquoise blue colour.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown has the best kente inspiration for brides-to-be.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly Galley never gives an off day. This fit is beautiful.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Black Sherif

Blacko has his style on lockdown and we are stunned.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Adina

There could not be a better way to style this African print outfit than how Adina slayed it.

Adina
Adina Pulse Ghana

Jackline Mensah

Jackline is hot and fiery in this butterfly top matched with denim.

Jackline Mensah
Jackline Mensah Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

A vacation slay with Jackie Appiah is all we need this season. And it is served!

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Corporate slay done to perfection.

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
