The best pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week on Instagram and our eyes went to and fro for the best pictures.

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Otumfuo Nana OSei Tuti II

The Asantehene set the pace for traditional outfits in this gorgeous kente and we love it.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II
Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Doing the Ahemaa outfit came right in time. The fact is, it's gorgeous.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Mamaga oo mamaga. What a nice way to pay homage to the Volta side.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Alhaji Toosweet coming up with Northern tradition. The colour combination cannot be overlooked.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

The TV personality took birthday glamour to the next level in this lovely picture.

Stacy Amoateng
Stacy Amoateng Pulse Ghana

Ms Nancy

The style coach rocked this corporate look with style.

Ms Nancy
Ms Nancy Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly is sexy in red, and she deserves accolades for how she keeps androgyny chic vibes.

Selly Galley
Selly Galley Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

The made in Ghana man made it really well in Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Sandra Ankobiah

The Lawyer kept classy in this stunning green outfit.

Sandra Ankobiah
Sandra Ankobiah Pulse Ghana

Kuami Eugene.

Rock Star rocking it like no other. Look at the camboo, dapper!

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

