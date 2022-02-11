The best pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Otumfuo Nana OSei Tuti II

The Asantehene set the pace for traditional outfits in this gorgeous kente and we love it.

Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty

Doing the Ahemaa outfit came right in time. The fact is, it's gorgeous.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Mamaga oo mamaga. What a nice way to pay homage to the Volta side.

Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Alhaji Toosweet coming up with Northern tradition. The colour combination cannot be overlooked.

Pulse Ghana

Stacy Amoateng

The TV personality took birthday glamour to the next level in this lovely picture.

Pulse Ghana

Ms Nancy

The style coach rocked this corporate look with style.

Pulse Ghana

Selly Galley

Selly is sexy in red, and she deserves accolades for how she keeps androgyny chic vibes.

Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

The made in Ghana man made it really well in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Sandra Ankobiah

The Lawyer kept classy in this stunning green outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Kuami Eugene.

Rock Star rocking it like no other. Look at the camboo, dapper!