Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Another week on Instagram and our eyes went to and fro for the best pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Otumfuo Nana OSei Tuti II
The Asantehene set the pace for traditional outfits in this gorgeous kente and we love it.
Empress Gifty
Doing the Ahemaa outfit came right in time. The fact is, it's gorgeous.
Emefa Adeti
Mamaga oo mamaga. What a nice way to pay homage to the Volta side.
Toosweet Annan
Alhaji Toosweet coming up with Northern tradition. The colour combination cannot be overlooked.
Stacy Amoateng
The TV personality took birthday glamour to the next level in this lovely picture.
Ms Nancy
The style coach rocked this corporate look with style.
Selly Galley
Selly is sexy in red, and she deserves accolades for how she keeps androgyny chic vibes.
Okyeame Kwame
The made in Ghana man made it really well in Ghana.
Sandra Ankobiah
The Lawyer kept classy in this stunning green outfit.
Kuami Eugene.
Rock Star rocking it like no other. Look at the camboo, dapper!
