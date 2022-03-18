The best pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Serwaa Amihere

Can we ever love Serwaa Amihere less in red? The kente outfit is gorgeous.

Joselyn Dumas

It's the way Joselyn slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.

Giovani Caleb

He understood the Ghana month assignment perfectly.

Yvonne Nelson

It's been a while we saw Yvonne Nelson's style. As usual, the legs came out of the dress beautifully.

Cookietee

We definitely took inspiration from Cookitee's wedding guest outfit. Decent and modest.

Dentaa Amoateng

This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.

Citizen Attoh

We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the citizen we know.

John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty

John Dumelo and Gifty's photo is the cutest we have seen this week. They screamed the couple goals so loud.

Natalie Fort

Corporate look done to perfection. We love this Natalie Fort look.

James Gardiner

Charming by all standards. James did justice to this outfit.