Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Another week on Instagram and our eyes went to and fro for the best pictures.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Serwaa Amihere
Can we ever love Serwaa Amihere less in red? The kente outfit is gorgeous.
Joselyn Dumas
It's the way Joselyn slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.
Giovani Caleb
He understood the Ghana month assignment perfectly.
Yvonne Nelson
It's been a while we saw Yvonne Nelson's style. As usual, the legs came out of the dress beautifully.
Cookietee
We definitely took inspiration from Cookitee's wedding guest outfit. Decent and modest.
Dentaa Amoateng
This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.
Citizen Attoh
We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the citizen we know.
John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty
John Dumelo and Gifty's photo is the cutest we have seen this week. They screamed the couple goals so loud.
Natalie Fort
Corporate look done to perfection. We love this Natalie Fort look.
James Gardiner
Charming by all standards. James did justice to this outfit.
