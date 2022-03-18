RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Another week on Instagram and our eyes went to and fro for the best pictures.

Style and fashion is a way of life. Being fashionable is not about wearing designer clothes or bags.

Recommended articles

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Serwaa Amihere

Can we ever love Serwaa Amihere less in red? The kente outfit is gorgeous.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

It's the way Joselyn slayed the red mini dress. It ruffles heart.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Giovani Caleb

He understood the Ghana month assignment perfectly.

Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana

Yvonne Nelson

It's been a while we saw Yvonne Nelson's style. As usual, the legs came out of the dress beautifully.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

We definitely took inspiration from Cookitee's wedding guest outfit. Decent and modest.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Dentaa Amoateng

This outfit is nothing but simple and classy.

Dentaa Amoateng
Dentaa Amoateng Pulse Ghana

Citizen Attoh

We needed this birthday glam. Definitely, the citizen we know.

Citizen Attoh
Citizen Attoh Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty

John Dumelo and Gifty's photo is the cutest we have seen this week. They screamed the couple goals so loud.

Mr and Mrs Dumelo
Mr and Mrs Dumelo Pulse Ghana

Natalie Fort

Corporate look done to perfection. We love this Natalie Fort look.

Natalie Fort
Natalie Fort Pulse Ghana

James Gardiner

Charming by all standards. James did justice to this outfit.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

