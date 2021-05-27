The celebrity stylist, Sima Brew's birthday photos will make your day

The celebrity designer stuns us with her birthday photos and we just can’t have enough of it. She did it grand like her works are and that is why we just can't help but talk about her classic birthday album.

With tons of prestigious accolades to her name, she knew fashion lovers and observers would have their sights wide geared towards her.

In marking her birthday, Sima Brew dropped sizzling photos which are sweeping over social media as friends and fans have declared today Sima Brew Day to celebrate the designer.

Her concept and costume is entirely ethereal. The celebrated Ghanaian stylist didn’t disappoint us. She went for three different sets of shoots but had several unique photos from the entire shoot.

From body-flattering white looks to the fairytale designs, Sima Brew’s birthday looks made her indeed a trendsetter.

Her makeup and hairstyles perfectly matched her outfits with made her look ethereal.

If you are running out of ideas, scroll below for some inspiration from Nana Aba for birthday inspiration.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana