The mask, according to Brommon, is christened the Applique mask and is sold at a cost of GH¢120.

Brommon

The Ghanian designer explains how the products are unique and vary in pattern, a design strategy that could aid in complimenting different looks. The safety side of the mask was also not compromised with design description explaining it covers the nose and mouth for tightness as the world aims to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Made for a professional look, materials used in making the mask are highlighted as cotton with comfortability, skin-friendly, windproof and breathable attributions.

With a selling price of GHc120, one can be sure they will not be buying for one-time use. Brommon explains despite the mask not being washer friendly, hand wash and dry-cleaning are recommended for the reusable face mask which is more economical and environmentally friendly.

Brommon on Instagram

How much it will take you to order the product:

A search by Pulse.com.gh showed that aside the GH¢120.00 cost, ordering for the mask, comes with an additional GH¢18.00 as tax.

Also, depending on where you are located, delivering the product will come with an extra cost.

Brommon delivery

With the rise of mask fashion in the face of a global pandemic, will you spend GHc120 on a face mask?