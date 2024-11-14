Top finalists of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund showcase antiquarian-inspired designs in business and collection presentation

On November 8, 2024, the top finalists of the prestigious Accra Mall Fashion Fund, a platform dedicated to nurturing young fashion talent in Ghana, presented their unique, antiquarian-inspired designs in a Business and Collection Challenge at the Bluecrest University College. The event featured an esteemed panel of judges, including industry experts Delali Bentsi-Enchill and Agnes Odamea Larbi. In this challenge, each contestant was tasked with pitching their fashion brand as a viable business, showcasing their creative vision, market potential, financial projections, and growth strategy.

Meet our Top 5 Finalists

Enoch Kwaah - Bicedie Enoch Kwaah’s collection introduces a modern twist to classic fashion, utilizing silk neckties as a nod to ancient sartorial traditions. His designs feature a blend of timeless elegance and contemporary style, making each piece a statement of historical sophistication. Hilda Opoku - Redwool Hilda Opoku aims to bridge the generational gap through her unique fusion of traditional Ghanaian elements with Western fashion. Her collection, inspired by the Batoka Mask and stories of lost tribes, celebrates Ghanaian culture while resonating with both young and older fashion enthusiasts. Rukaya Halidu - Rhuqie Atelier Rukaya Halidu’s collection showcases Afrocentric elegance, incorporating Adinkra symbols and intricate detailing. Her designs pay homage to African heritage while embracing modern aesthetics, appealing to fashion lovers who value craftsmanship and cultural expression. Eleanor Seku - Seku Eleanor Seku’s brand is designed for the daring, confident woman on a journey of self-discovery. Inspired by Ghana’s pre-colonial era, her collection uses natural materials and embraces the authenticity of historical fashion, blending exploration with contemporary style for women aged 18-40. Erica Dogbeda Yaotsey - Nutorla Erica Dogbeda Yaotsey’s minimalist collection focuses on simplicity and elegance. Her designs incorporate cowries and gold tones, symbolizing wealth and heritage. Structured pants and jumpsuits celebrate resilient women, blending historical elements with a futuristic edge.

During the Business and Collection Presentation, each contestant pitched their fashion brand as a business idea to a panel of judges and industry experts. The challenge was to develop a comprehensive business plan, including financial projections and a compelling pitch, to secure potential funding and support.

The judges praised the contestants for their vision, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit, noting the high standards and impressive presentations.

The Business and Collection Presentation marked the final challenge in a series of tests, including Fashion Fusion, Rhythms and Threads, and Pop-up Planner. These challenges were designed to evaluate the contestants' ability to merge creative design with strategic business skills, ensuring they are well-prepared for success in the fashion retail industry.

The grand finale of the Accra Mall Fashion Fund will take place on November 16, 2024, at the Accra Mall. The finalists will showcase their complete collections in a spectacular fashion show, where one designer will emerge as the winner, taking home a cash prize of USD 3,000 and an opportunity to launch their own pop-up stall at the Accra Mall for the month.

“We are thrilled to witness the incredible talent and innovation displayed by these young designers,” said Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager “The Accra Mall Fashion Fund continues to be a cornerstone for supporting the growth of Ghana’s fashion industry.”

The Accra Mall Fashion Fund is an annual initiative designed to discover and mentor emerging fashion designers in Ghana. Through a series of challenges and mentorship programs, the project aims to equip participants with the skills needed to succeed in the competitive fashion retail market.