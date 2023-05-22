ADVERTISEMENT
Tracey Boakye wore the dreamiest outfits ever for her 3rd baby's christening

Berlinda Entsie

Tracey's got her fashion sense on point when she stepped out for her 3rd child's christening.

Tracey Boakye outfits for her 3rd child's christening
Tracey Boakye outfits for her 3rd child's christening

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, outdoored their third child over the weekend in a plush ceremony.

The private event was held at an undisclosed venue and attended by close family, friends, and select celebrities.

Notable figures such as Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy and Kyeiwaa were seen at the occasion which consisted of two parts.

The first part was the official naming ceremony, while the second part was an evening-long after-party.

The venue was beautifully decorated with a turquoise blue and white theme, featuring sumptuous food, musical performances, and captivating moments that were shared on Tracey’s social media.

Aside from the luxury and flamboyance that surrounded the occasion, one thing cannot be ignored - Tracey Boakye's outfits for the event.

Tracey wore the perfect outfits for the baby's christening and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped out. There was a lace detail and beaded asymmetrical cascading her white dress. She matched the white outfit with a matching sea blue fascinator that complemented the look perfectly.

Tracey followed the white outfit with a peach pencil dress that was so beautiful. The dress had a dramatic satin fabric patched from the chest to her neck. Together with the pixie cut hairstyle, the move was everything fashion-forward.

And then there was a yellow dress for the party. It was perfectly contoured to fit her body.

Finally, a blue and white combo fit. Upon a closer look, you’ll sit there dreaming about it like us. In other words, Tracey's outfits for her third child's christening were simply unique.

Take a look:

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank
Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye's third baby
Tracey Boakye's third baby Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye and her family
Tracey Boakye and her family Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
