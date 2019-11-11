The awards gala held at the National Theatre last Friday witnessed some thrilling performances by some top Ghanaian musicians including Joyce Blessing, Klala, Lamisi, Araya Afrika, among others as thriving women in politics, health, education, innovations, inventions, entrepreneurship and showbiz were honoured.

Celebrated film actress and entrepreneur Martha Ankomah was named Brand Influencer of the Year, while Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North was adjudged Outstanding Woman in Politics.

Juliet Bawah won the Sports Journalist of the Year award while popular gospel musician Joyce Blessing was adjudged as the most thriving music personality under the year of review.

The likes Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Linda Ampah, Naana Hayford, Joana Gyan and Edem Fierre received honorary awards for impacting lives in their respective endeavours.

The GOWA scheme seeks to recognize and honour women who are devoted to the welfare of humanity and contributing to the social change especially in women empowerment.

Sponsors of this year’s award include Verna Mineral Water, Nasco Electronics, Nkulenu Industries, Rush Energy Drink, Tasty Tom, TT Brothers, Joy Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Es_lily and Breakfast Boutique.