This is a great achievement for the Ghanaian born model as she worked with some of the big names in the fashion industry for the Aura issue.

Mod Magazine is among the best fashion magazines which showcase the most trailblazing talent of the emerging fashion community.

Shoot by Elena Iv-skaya, the African beauty was the stunning flower girl for the editorial shoot.

Super Model Victoria dazzled fiercely in a brand new Editorial feature dubbed “Flora Abundance.

It’s safe to say that the model almost looks like a piece of Art which is breathtakingly outstanding especially now that fashion trends have become more diverse and tilting towards Art & color pop.

VICTORIA MICHAELS FOR MOD MAGAZINE

