Wedding guest: 8 kente styles for your next nuptials inspire by Ghanaian celebs

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat. If you haven't been to many, you might not know much about acceptable attire.

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two. But you have to so you can treasure the photos for years to come as well as feeling confident as you reunite with old friends.

Kente has become the trend for Ghanaian weddings this season.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Ghanaian celebrities are slaying the perfect kente outfits for weddings and we are here for it.

Dress code, time of year and location are all worth considering, along with musing over the wedding guest wear taboo of wearing white.

From Jackie Appiah to Serwaa Amihere among others are slaying kente for weddings, hence we have gathered some of our favourite looks:

