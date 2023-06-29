ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Wedding guest: 8 kente styles for your next nuptials inspire by Ghanaian celebs

Berlinda Entsie

Wedding guest dressing is an art. Make sure to have that slay this year.

Serwaa Amihere, Jackie Appiah, Adina Thembi
Serwaa Amihere, Jackie Appiah, Adina Thembi

Weddings are for the bride and groom and your presence as the guest is for you to witness the occasion.

Recommended articles

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat. If you haven't been to many, you might not know much about acceptable attire.

If you have been to a lot, the formality has likely varied at each, and even if it hasn't, you probably don't want to wear the exact same thing to every ceremony.

The day is for the bride and groom to glow and trust me you wouldn’t want to overshadow the two. But you have to so you can treasure the photos for years to come as well as feeling confident as you reunite with old friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kente has become the trend for Ghanaian weddings this season.

Kente outfits have come to stay. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

Ghanaian celebrities are slaying the perfect kente outfits for weddings and we are here for it.

Dress code, time of year and location are all worth considering, along with musing over the wedding guest wear taboo of wearing white.

From Jackie Appiah to Serwaa Amihere among others are slaying kente for weddings, hence we have gathered some of our favourite looks:

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana
Adina Thembi
Adina Thembi Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Claudia Lumor
Claudia Lumor Pulse Ghana
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas is our guide to class and decency

Delay

Stylish corporate workwear looks to rock this week inspired by Delay

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing embraces chic casual fashion this season [Photos]