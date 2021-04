Media personality, Cookie Tee, real name, Shirley Tibilla sure knows how to look good in outfits for work.

Aside from promoting the local textile industry, she sure knows how to inspire us to rock African prints and fabrics to the workplace.

The trendsetter knows how to do it to perfection with her stilettoes and flawless makeup anytime she is on the screens.

If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, then Cookie Tee is your perfect inspiration.

Check her out and drop an emoji for her.