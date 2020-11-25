It’s okay not to dress more than the bride but that shouldn’t stop you from making an unforgettable impression at your next wedding party invite.

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with your gifts but also with your outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered.

The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

We spotted actress Juliet Ibrahim on the gram while stepping out to a wedding.

Clad in a pigeon blue long sleeveless dress, she added a ribbon made of the same fabric and crystals to the dress, making her look elegant.

We have never seen anyone look gorgeous in blonde hair than the actress. The smoky makeup and bold earrings are exactly how to make a bold fashion statement.

If you need a dress that highlights details, try this look.

