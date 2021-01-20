In recent years, we have seen the influx of African print clothing in mainstream fashion. As a fashionista with deep African roots from Ghana, adorning these uniquely authentic pieces like African print dresses is almost like a second nature.

Ghanaian model and 2006 Miss Malaika queen, Hamamat Montia is known for promoting Ghana's rich culture and heritage through her dressing.

She is one of Ghana’s iconic entrepreneur’s as she delights tourist in her African-Village themed spa.

Currently, she is a viral internet sensation owning a shea butter company, selling just that, soap and other products handmade in Ghana. She is the only lady who actually grows younger and gets prettier by the day.

It is quite unusual seeing Hamamat stepping into something modern and trendy (unlike the usual riding a bicycle in the village, or pouring water on her children wrapped in cloth, etc.). She decks out in an array of stunning and quite dramatic looks.

Hamamat served style, and not just style, but style with legs. Hamamat posed in a Kaftan top with fishnet leggings from Lululingerie. Her nude heels matching her basked-like mini bag did some magic to her look.

The African beauty opted for mild makeup while placing emphasis on her natural afro hair wrapped with a black headband.

Hamamat indeed served some extra and chic look and we love it.