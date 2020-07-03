Celebrities are trendsetters and we are always eager to steal styles from them.

Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.

In as much as they set trends, some of their styles don't meet the standard of the best dressed according to our criteria.

Check out the looks that didn't quite land this week.

Wendy Shay

The songstress could not fit in the best-dressed celebs for the week. She went all black with her top and tracksuit.

Wendy shay

Sister Deborah

The ageless songstress also went in for crop top and tracksuit. She wore sneakers to complete her look.

Sister Deborah

Claudia Lumor

The CEO and editor-in-chief of Glitz magazine and Glitz style awards could not fit the best-dressed celebrities of the week. She wore a black shirt with a black long skirt. The entrepreneur completed her look with sneakers.

Claudia Lumor

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet wore singlet and trousers this week. He covered his body with a long lace cover. Toosweet went for slipper to finish his look.